EDEN - European Destinations of Excellence: The People's Climate Festival in Middelfart - the world's first live climate concert in space

BRUSSELS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 - 3 September 2022 the People's Climate Festival, or Klimafolkemødet will be held in Middelfart (Denmark), 2022 European Destination of Excellence. This annual event brings together citizens, politicians, stakeholders, and activist to find a solution to the on-going, global climate challenge. The event seeks to inspire all those who participate to act and put our climate on the top of the agenda.

The People's Climate Festival is a non-commercial, national event in Denmark that is growing annually. Last year's event drew a record-breaking attendance of 8,000 - 10,000 people who visited Middelfart to attend the festival. The festival is organised by various organisations who come together to contribute to the programme of the festival. The programme consists of a variety of unique and curated workshops, activities, seminars, concerts, and events within the festival for visitors to learn, enjoy, and participate in.

This year's highlight is the "Climate in Space" project by award winning, Danish producer and musician, Bjorn Vido. This project will see the People's Climate Festival Transported into Space, 40 kilometres above the earth's surface with the aid of weather balloons and satellites. It will result in making Middelfart's People's Climate Festical the world's first live climate concert in space.

As the 2022 European Destination of Excellence, Middelfart is a sustainable tourism pioneer that places sustainability at the heart of its political decision making. The People's Climate Festival is the highlight of a diverse and innovative destination.

As a sustainable tourism pioneer, Middelfart places sustainability at the heart of its decision-making process. Through offering certified climate friendly stays, engaging with stakeholders to be more climate aware, and putting an emphasis on protecting the Little Belt Nature Park and Europe's largest population of small whales, Middelfart is on the forefront of sustainable tourism in Europe.

For more information on the 2022 European Destination of Excellence visit the website and download for free to Best Practice Report for an insight into what destinations across Europe are doing to make European tourism sustainable.

In addition, the EU Smart Tourism Podcast episode on sustainable tourism offers an insight into Middelfart's policies on sustainability and, in particular sustainable tourism

