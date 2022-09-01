The global chemical company OQ Chemicals introduces its new ester base oil Oxlube L7-NPG, specifically developed to help improve the performance and efficiency of electric vehicles (EV). It enables lubricant manufacturers to formulate optimized e-driveline lubricants that have low viscosity, a high flash point, and are readily biodegradable. Because of the low friction, lubricants based on Oxlube L7-NPG can contribute to higher energy efficiency and reduced wear and maintenance. In cooling applications such as e-motor cooling, Oxlube L7-NPG shows excellent thermal and dielectric properties as well as high oxidative and hydrolytic stability. The new product is readily available in commercial quantities.

OQ Chemicals will launch Oxlube L7-NPG at the Lubricant Expo in Essen, Germany, from Sept. 6-8, 2022. At booth 232, interested parties can learn more about its technical properties and discuss these with specialists.

"Modern EV fluids must meet requirements that go beyond conventional lubrication. For instance, thermal and dielectric properties gain in importance. We engineered our new Oxlube L7-NPG to be an efficient base oil for novel e-driveline applications, where conductivity, heat transfer, and stability are of the essence. As an ester-based product, it has significant environmental advantages compared to mineral oil-based products. Especially its low viscosity and high flash point make Oxlube L7-NPG ideally suited for energy-efficient EV fluids," stated Svea Meuser, Global Marketing Director Acids at OQ Chemicals.

"Oxlube L7-NPG is the latest addition to OQ Chemicals' range of base oils. We continue to support lubricant makers and additive companies so that they can formulate new products that are specifically tailored to the demanding requirements of EV applications. And given the capabilities of our cross-functional production platforms in Europe, Asia, and the United States, we can offer our customers high supply reliability," said OQ Chemicals' CEO, Dr. Oliver Borgmeier.

Oxlube L7-NPG complements Oxlube L9-TMP, which is used as a co-solvent ester in engine oils as a drop-in replacement for the conventional C8/C10 acid-based TMP (Trimethylolpropane) ester.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo intermediates and Oxo performance chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information is available at chemicals.oq.com

