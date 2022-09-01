Anzeige
1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Holdings Announces Q3 2022 Dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847 Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced its board of directors has approved the regular cash dividend on its Common Shares for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 in the amount of $0.13125 per share. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2022 to the shareholders of record on the close of business on September 30, 2022. The Company currently has 4,002,470 shares outstanding as of August 31, 2022.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Hanover International
info@1847holdings.com

SOURCE: 1847 Holdings LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714311/1847-Holdings-Announces-Q3-2022-Dividend

