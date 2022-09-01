Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) ("Gear" or the "Company") confirms that the September 2022 monthly dividend of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.
The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ingram Gillmore
President & CEO
403-538-8463
David Hwang
Vice President Finance & CFO
403-538-8437
Email: info@gearenergy.com
Website: www.gearenergy.com
