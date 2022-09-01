Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, September 1
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that pursuant to the combination of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc, Neil Rogan was appointed as a non-executive director of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc with effect from 1 September 2022.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 September 2022
