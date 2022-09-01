Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that pursuant to the combination of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc, Neil Rogan was appointed as a non-executive director of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc with effect from 1 September 2022.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 September 2022