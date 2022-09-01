France's energy regulator has published an update of the specifications for 17 renewable energy tenders, adapted to facilitate the rapid deployment of projects in the context of energy and the pandemic. The proposed adjustments are applicable to winners of all periods, from Sept. 1, 2022, provided that they submit a request to the energy ministry.From pv magazine France The Commission de régulation de l'énergie (CRE) , France's energy regulator, has published an updated version of all specifications of the "CRE4" and "PPE2" renewable energy tenders. The new specifications include regulatory ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...