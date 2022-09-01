DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Acquisition

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.: Majorel acquires Findasense, expanding its CX transformation services



01.09.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News release Majorel acquires Findasense, expanding its CX transformation services Luxembourg, September 1, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) ("Majorel" or "the 'Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has acquired Findasense Global S.L.U (''Findasense''), a leading CX design and creative services company headquartered in Madrid, Spain with a strong presence in the Americas. The acquisition supports Majorel's strategy to further extend its Tech & Expert Services line of business, especially in the area of CX transformation services, and to tap into new consumer markets while further expanding its near- and offshore leverage. Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO at Majorel said: "The acquisition of Findasense is the next logical step in creating an industry-leading portfolio of CX transformation services, spanning CX consulting, technology and creative design services. I'm particularly delighted to welcome around 320 talented new team members to Majorel, and further extending our global footprint and end-to-end CX capabilities." Commenting on the acquisition, Rafael Tamames and Tomy Lorsch, Co-Founders at Findasense, said: "At Findasense we have always been pioneers in the field of digitization and customer experience with solutions such as CX Hubs. Our next challenge is the global expansion of our services and methodologies. And what better way to do this than to join Majorel, a global leader in CX. Joining this family is the best news for our clients, our partners and everyone at Findasense." Mark Maass, EVP Strategy and M&A at Majorel, added: "Findasense has a proven track record of delivering immersive interconnected experiences across customer journeys, enabling leading brands to drive differentiation in an experience-led economy. I'm very much looking forward to work with CEO José Ramón López Grañeda and the Findasense team to unlock the full potential of Majorel's CX transformation portfolio across established and new clients." Since its foundation in 2007, Findasense has evolved as a partner-of-choice for iconic consumer brands, driving their CX transformation agenda across Europe and the Americas. Findasense has around 320 team members and offices in Spain, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Argentina, Mexico and Peru, and provides CX analytics, experience consulting, touchpoint design, social media engagement and digital marketing services. It has a particular focus on four key industries - Banking & Financial Services, Consumer Packaged Goods, Technology and Telecommunication - that closely align with Majorel's global client base of digital-native and vertical leading brands. Findasense has pioneered the design and operation of CX Hubs, allowing its clients to integrate customer service, marketing and communication processes in one operating model. An underlying analytics framework enables brands to leverage insights from customer interactions, journey mapping and sentiment analysis to plan and execute digital campaigns, optimize brand positioning or (re-)design touchpoints. Its ground-breaking work has received wide recognition across the industry, including the Effie Award, DEC Selection, Inspirational IAB Award, Ojo de Iberoamérica Award, Stevie Award, World Independent Advertising Awards, Lia Award and, most recently, the Next Generation CX Award North America. Majorel has purchased 100% of the share capital in Findasense from its two founders, Rafael Tamames and Tomy Lorsch, who will remain on the Board of Directors and continue with selected executive functions focused on further market expansion. The existing management team, led by CEO José Ramón López Grañeda, joined Majorel upon closure of the transaction. Findasense and Majorel have agreed to treat the financial details of the transaction as confidential.

ABOUT MAJOREL We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 44 countries across five continents, with more than 78,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. ABOUT FINDASENSE Findasense is a global CX company that offers customer-focused Marketing, Communication and Digital Transformation services. Findasense designs, implements, and executes high-impact solutions for brands based on in-depth knowledge of the consumer as a lever for the experience economy. Our purpose is to transform the way brands build relationships with people. Our mission is to create relationships that work. It was founded in 2007, and currently employs over 300 associates in 11 offices serving 24 markets around the world. CONTACT Investor Relations

Michèle Negen

SVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com

01.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

