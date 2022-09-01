Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company," "we" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category, today announced that Edward L. Dudley, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing is retiring, effective September 23, 2022.

Mr. Dudley joined the Company in January 1997 to spearhead its then newly formed Product Sales Development function as Vice President - Sales and Marketing, with the goal of increasing the Company's factory and retail sales. He was promoted to Senior Vice President in June 2001, helping to propel growth of the Company's Specialty Markets business and launch the Company's digital commerce business. He has also held numerous leadership roles within the organization over the years, most notably including product development, brand development, marketing, customer service, and more recently manufacturing operations.

"Being part of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory family has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. I'm grateful to have worked alongside an amazing array of talented people who seek to serve customers well and care deeply about one another. I'm excited about the current and future stewards of this iconic brand and the many ways I anticipate they'll continue strengthening bonds with franchisees and consumers alike for years to come."

"Ed's 25 years of dedicated service to RMCF has definitely left its mark on the business," said Chief Executive Officer Rob Sarlls. "With his leadership and insights, he has positively impacted our culture, as well as the lives and professional careers of many colleagues at the Company. We look forward to building upon Ed's many contributions to the business and team as we finalize and execute our new strategic initiatives. His retirement is well-earned. We wish Ed and his family much pleasure and success in all future endeavors."

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 325 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

