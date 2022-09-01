GlobalSign Is Now Authorized To Sell Signature and Time-Stamping Certificates in Peru

Companies in Peru can now purchase AATL and Time Stamping certificates for secure digital signatures from a major certificate authority

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/es), the global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of security, identity and digital signature solutions for the IoT, today announced that our certificates issued for digital signatures and timestamping are now covered by an accreditation in Peru, achieved through our partner Digilink. As a result, companies in Peru can now purchase certificates that -- in addition to Peru's Institute for the Defense of Competition and Protection of Intellectual Property (INDECOPI) accreditation -- are also certified by Adobe Approved Trust List (ATTL) for secure and trusted digital signatures and timestamping. INDECOPI approved Digilink's application as GlobalSign's representative in Peru in August.

As a CA whose certificates are accredited in Peru, GlobalSign offers an additional certification with compliance to high security and interoperability standards: AATL certificates, which comply with Adobe's Trust List Program requirements and are administered through GlobalSign's Web Trust audited operation. These are used for digital signatures and time-stamping which enable daily corporate activities such as signing important documents like contracts and invoices in a simpler, less labor-intensive way.

"We are very pleased to now offer GlobalSign's world-leading digital signature product to our customers here in Peru," said Enrique Camarena, CEO, Digilink. "GlobalSign has an excellent reputation as a Certificate Authority and their digital signature offering is the best in the market."

The Adobe Approved Trust List is a program that enables users worldwide to create trusted digital signatures every time a signed document is opened in Adobe® Acrobat® or Reader® software. GlobalSign is a member of this list. As a member, digital signatures applied with GlobalSign certificates and time stamps are automatically trusted in Adobe products.

"This accreditation is an important step as we continue to expand our reach into Latin America," said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign. "This comes less than a year after we opened an office in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. We are pursuing Latin America with vigor as we know there is a great need for our products and services."

Blanca Yanulis, Regional Manager, Latin América added, "We have reached an important milestone by obtaining this accreditation in Peru of our digital signatures and time stamping certificates. We are looking forward to a successful journey in this market."

Peruvian companies interested in purchasing certificates from GlobalSign can learn more here.

