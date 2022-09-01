Supernova Energy, Inc.: SPRN Provides Corporate Update

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") today, provides an update on corporate developments.

Nicholas Upchurch, CEO of SPRN: "I want to personally thank all of the SPRN shareholders that have joined us on our journey to fight climate change. Thank you for believing in our vision and mission. We are working extremely hard to execute our plan and we are pleased to provide the following brief update on some of our recent highlights.

The Company is beginning long term preparations to become a fully reporting Issuer. We believe this will get us to a higher standard of being a public company for the benefit of our long-term goals and our shareholders.

We have made significant progress with our subsidiary KLIR SKY LTD. ('KLIR'), it's Pollution Reduction as a Service (PRaaS) and it's groundbreaking technology, specifically:

We are reaching key milestones in our negotiations and preparations for the deployment of the KLIR system in the charcoal industry.

We are actively recruiting to build our management teams and advisory boards for both SPRN and KLIR.

We are successfully developing high level government relationships to aid us in all our KLIR initiatives.

KLIR technology development has recently overcome supply chain issues related to acquisition of key components needed to complete the build. This now allows us to map out and possibly accelerate our planning for completion and integration of our first units with prospective clients.

"All of the highlights we provided today are a small percentage of the business development activities that we are engaged in. We look forward to providing more details as developments progress and results are achieved." said Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Upchurch. "We are very excited about the future, near and long term, and believe our efforts will produce significant shareholder value over time."

About Supernova Energy, Inc.

Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) is an American-based publicly traded company that has a new business focus of greenhouse gas mitigation through its majority owned subsidiary KLIR Sky, Ltd. ("KLIR"). SPRN also has assets in the oil and gas production and exploration industry, with key holdings in Kentucky. In 2022, the Company implemented a diversification plan that resulted in the focus on KLIR. (www.klirsky.com).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Supernova Energy Inc., plans, and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "goal," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are outlined in our quarterly and annual reports.

CONTACT:

Nicholas Upchurch

Supernova Energy, Inc. - SPRN

Chief Executive Officer

info@superklir.com

SOURCE: Supernova Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714209/SPRN-Provides-Corporate-Update