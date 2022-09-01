Scientists in Germany have improved the efficiency of an industrial TOPCon solar cell from 23.8% to 24.1% by using laser-enhanced contact optimization as a post-firing treatment.Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) and German laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) have worked with Cell Engineering GmbH to increase the power conversion efficiency of a tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) solar cell by 0.6%, mainly by using LECO as a post-firing treatment. The new process, patented by Cell Engineering GmbH in 2016, replaces the conveyor belt furnace ...

