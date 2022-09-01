UST Receives 2022 Great Place to Work Certification in the U.S. and Mexico

Commitment to openness and employee opportunity earns UST the prestigious distinction for the second year in these two geographies

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is proud to be recognized as a 2022 Great Place to Work in the United States and Mexico. The prestigious award is based entirely on survey results from current employees and represents the second year that UST has earned this distinction for both the United States and Mexico. The company is Great Place to Work certified also in India, the U.K., and Malaysia.





Great Place to Work (GPTW) is a leading global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, the organization has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide, using these deep insights to better understand what makes a workplace attractive to current and future employees. In addition, GPTW helps organizations define their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

Certification results are determined by the use of two unique tools which evaluate and identify the best workplace cultures: the Trust Index Survey which accepts anonymous feedback from employees and the Culture Audit which evaluates the people practices of each organization. These deep dives into the values, culture, people practices, programs, benefits and more saw UST emerge with high marks for the second year in both the United States and Mexico.

"UST has always been committed to building a welcoming workplace where our team members are presented with opportunities to learn, grow and advance their careers. This recognition from Great Place to Work is meaningful to us and we are grateful to be given this certification based on the feedback of our employees who are the foundation of our success," said Kavita Kurup, Global Head for Human Resources, UST.

"The Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience. It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that UST is one of the best companies to work for in the country," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition, Great Place to Work.

This is the latest in a long list of recognitions and certifications establishing UST as a premier workplace. In addition to the certification from GPTW, UST was named 'Top Employer 2022' in North America, Asia Pacific, and Ten Countries by the 'Top Employers Institute (TEI)', and was honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.

According to research conducted by Great Place to Work, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at one of the workplaces it has certified. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion opportunities. To learn more about UST's certification, please visit GPTW page.

With over 30,000 employees working in more than 30 countries, UST boasts a dedicated team of technology professionals and innovators working to deliver digital transformation and pioneer creative solutions that create value for leading companies worldwide.

For more information about careers at UST, please visit https://www.ust.com/careers

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations-delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact-touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Media Contacts, Australia:

Team Lewis

ust@teamlewis.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg