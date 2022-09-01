TinOne Resources acquired a 100% interest in the Rattler Range tin project in the northeast of the Australian state of Tasmania, Gold Terra confirmed a high-grade intercept of 9.36 g/t Au over 3 meters in the winter program in the Mispickel area of Yellowknife, Discovery Silver announced very strong results from the Pre-Feasibility Study metallurgical test program and Denarius Metals announced its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.