Veriheal Awards $25,000 in Scholarships to Students Dedicated to Improving the Cannabis Industry

Winners of the 2022 Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship Will Receive $5,000 Grants for Higher Education

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Cannabis healthtech company Veriheal today announced the five winners of its third annual Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship, each of whom will receive $5,000 to put toward college tuition and fees. The scholarship fund, which has grown from $10,000 to $25,000 since it was established in 2020, aims to support students with a passion for cannabis and its surrounding community.

Applicants, who came from a variety of academic backgrounds, were asked to submit a 1,000-word essay detailing how they would improve or expand the cannabis industry. Winners were chosen based on the creativity and sustainability of their ideas, which ranged from cannabis-derived art supplies to dispensary co-ops to yeast-based cannabinoids. After carefully reviewing the submissions, which closed on July 30, Veriheal selected the following recipients:

Harrison Brown, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Freedom Shiloh Laycox, University of Arkansas

Sarahi Gonzalez, Beloit College

Michael Shmilovich, University of Maryland

Melissa Leedy, Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Veriheal co-founders Joshua Green and Samuel Adetunji launched the Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship Fund to give back and invest in future cannabis professionals by easing their education costs. While recipients boast unique scholarly interests, all share a drive to take the budding cannabis industry to the next level through novel approaches, inventions, and solutions.

Next year's Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship will open for submissions in spring 2023. U.S. college students and high school seniors who are interested in the world of cannabis are strongly encouraged to apply. Read about the 2022 scholarship recipients' winning innovations here.

About Veriheal

Veriheal is a healthcare technology company that is the largest facilitator of medical marijuana cards in the nation. Its mission is to educate and advocate on behalf of patients and secure their safe access to regulated medical cannabis products. The company has a culture of open communication and transparency with its clients, and operates as a concierge service to ensure HIPAA compliant connections between patients and physicians via its proprietary platform. Visit veriheal.com for more information.

