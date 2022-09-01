Explore the industry-leading optimization firm's 36-month accelerator program.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, creator of the world's fastest mathematical optimization solver, has launched a new program to help independent software vendors (ISVs) tackle customers' increasingly complex business challenges and keep up with ever-evolving customer needs.

While 85% of Fortune 500 companies use mathematical optimization, smaller startups and scaleups in the tech world are catching on to the value an industry-leading solver like Gurobi can bring to their software solutions. In fact, 70% of top global tech companies now use Gurobi.

Gurobi wants to be more than just a supplier to the ISVs that utilize its mathematical optimization technology; it wants to be a partner. That is the motivation behind the new Gurobi Partner Accelerator Program.

The 36-month program aims to create joint value between Gurobi and solution providers by setting and achieving shared business, product, and revenue goals.

"It's not just a supplier relationship. We see it as a partnership. We want to support these companies and go hand-in-hand with them. If they grow, we grow together," explained Jan Schwarzkopf, Gurobi Account Manager Europe Ecosystem.

The Gurobi Partner Accelerator Program

Gurobi is offering a partnership with companies in the final stages of developing a software solution that utilizes its optimization technology. Companies will receive ongoing technical support, which is a critical asset in these final development stages.

In addition to technical support, partner companies will receive business and marketing support to accelerate their product's time to market and maximize sales once launched.

This program is not just for companies in the development stage, though. ISVs that utilize Gurobi for products already on the market will also be eligible. The program's ongoing technical and business support is essential for any company that wants to enhance its product to stay ahead in the highly competitive software market.

Benefits of the Program

By participating in the program, ISVs will receive the following:

Solution partners will receive access to Gurobi's best-in-class technology, including a product license based on their business needs. Ongoing Sales and Marketing Support The program includes guidance on sales and marketing strategies. Gurobi will work hand-in-hand with partners to advise on the best way to market their product and maximize sales once launched.

Who Should Consider This Program?

The Gurobi Partner Accelerator Program is not limited to ISVs currently using Gurobi's technology for their software solutions. Companies using an open-source solver or competitive commercial solver are also encouraged to consider the program.

For those using either an open-source or commercial solver, Gurobi poses the following questions:

Are you or your end customers satisfied with the current performance of your software application?

Does your relationship with your current optimization technology supplier support your business growth?

If the answer to one or both of these questions is no, the Gurobi Partner Accelerator Program might be the solution.

The software industry is getting more competitive every year, and ISVs need to ensure their solutions use every advantage available. The Gurobi Partner Accelerator Program is an excellent opportunity to access leading optimization solver technology, as well as hands-on support from experts who want their partners to succeed with optimization.

To learn more about the program, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/gurobi-alliance/gurobi-partner-accelerator-program/.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, you can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling, portfolio management, and marketing optimization, to supply chain design, and everything in between, Gurobi identifies your optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98.5% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Over 2,500 global customers across 40+ industries run on Gurobi, including SAP, Air France, and the National Football League, as well as half of the Fortune 10 and 70% of top global tech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

