Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company or GESI") has opted to terminate its Arbitration Membership Token initiative, effective immediately, originally referred to in the March 22, 2022 press release.

With the confusion created by the Token initiative now being removed, GESI will intensify its ongoing discussions with more traditional sources of capital in order to advance the three strategic areas of its operations, which include its litigation interests in the EuroGas Group of companies, mineral properties located in Finland and its 49%-interest in private UK-waste management business, ColdPro LTD.

Wolfgang Rauball, Director and CEO of GESI states: "The uncertainties regarding the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies and tokens has been hampering our discussions with more traditional sources of capital. In order to put the Company in the best position possible to secure additional funding to support the advancement of our three main areas of business we have elected to terminate our Arbitration Membership Token initiative, while we focus our efforts in other areas. We look forward to updating investors on these potential developments at the appropriate time."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements". such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions/risks.

Contact:

Robert Seguin, V.P., Investor Relations

General European Strategic Investments Inc.

Robert.Seguin@gesi-usa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135671