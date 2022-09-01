Integrated clean home energy and smart appliances platform lets users run appliances on battery-stored solar energy in pre-determined time frames.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy, Inc., a microinverter and battery specialist, announced an agreement with Home Connect, an open digital platform that allows home appliances of various brands to be managed with a single app. Enphase will integrate its home energy systems with the Home Connect platform, offering users a way to power Home Connect enabled home appliances. Home Connect is available for nine well-known home appliance brands including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...