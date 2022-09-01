Verimatrix IBC Booth 1.C23 will highlight award-winning content protection, new anti-piracy technology to protect streaming media content, and new enterprise cybersecurity solutions for shielding media apps and monitoring threats from endpoint devices

Company will host two in-booth mixers, showcase a hologram of its zero code technology, and sponsor a MESA networking event during IBC

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it will highlight its powerful content protection, anti-piracy and enterprise cybersecurity technologies for streaming services providers, broadcasters, telcos and operators from September 9-12 during this year's IBC conference at RAI Amsterdam.

The company's IBC showcase follows a fast-growing number of technology partnerships that underscore the appeal of the cloud-based Verimatrix Streamkeeper solution that's designed to enable battle-ready, yet streamlined and cost-effective protections for content delivered via nearly any platform type. The IBC conference serves as one of the media and entertainment industry's most notable venues to feature Verimatrix's unique zero-code telemetry approach that makes anti-piracy and cybersecurity not only simple and fast, but also cost-effective and designed to encourage integration with other related M&E providers.

IBC Show Highlights:

Product demos Verimatrix XTD (Extended Threat Defense), Verimatrix Streamkeeper, Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform and Verimatrix VCAS (IPTV/DVB)

- 3D hologram A holographic presentation of Verimatrix Counterspy, the company's proprietary anti-piracy and app protection security agent that uses proprietary zero code technology

- Partner recognition Technology partners are critical to Verimatrix's success, and the company will feature key partners on its partner wall, during demos and in booth videos

The company is set to host two in-booth mixers at its IBC Booth 1.C23 on September 9 and 10 with TiVo, a leader in DVR and advanced television, as well as The Goose House, a popular esports community that Verimatrix sponsors. Verimatrix is also sponsoring a Media and Entertainment Services Alliance (MESA) networking event scheduled for 8-10 p.m. on September 9 at Café Black.

"Today's countless ways of delivering and consuming entertainment require a modern approach to anti-piracy and cyberattack prevention, but they must be offered as business enablers and value providers versus costs centers. Verimatrix Streamkeeper and Verimatrix XTD are two new solutions engineered to do just that," said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. "Our theme for IBC 2022 is 'STREAM ON! Game changing security for streaming beyond' and we are excited to showcase a stunning new booth design where we will showcase our latest products alongside our award-winning, legacy content security solutions."

Verimatrix Streamkeeper stands as a cybersecurity and anti-piracy gamechanger. Its users can implement a comprehensive set of content protection and anti-piracy solutions such as Multi-DRM, Watermarking, App Shield and other countermeasures that allow users to hunt down and take out OTT pirates who often take advantage of premium content that's left unprotected. Streamkeeper includes Verimatrix's Counterspytechnology the autonomous injection of an anti-piracy and app protection security agent that uses proprietary zero code technology that brings deep, defensive countermeasures as well as the monitoring of clients without the hassle of a huge integration effort.

Verimatrix XTD defends against endpoint attacks by monitoring apps, APIs and unmanaged devices; illuminating blind spots and preventing firewall intrusions -- threats that are not typically covered by existing cybersecurity solutions.

Verimatrix Streamkeeper info is available at www.verimatrix.com/products/streamkeeper.

Verimatrix XTD info is available at www.verimatrix.com/products/extended-threat-defense.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

