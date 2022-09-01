Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Donnerstag! – Massiver Impact erwartet! Unglaublich stark: Marktführerschaft fix?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E5A5 ISIN: DE000A3E5A59 Ticker-Symbol: SBX 
Xetra
01.09.22
17:36 Uhr
14,540 Euro
-0,120
-0,82 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNBIOTIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNBIOTIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,74014,78018:24
14,72014,78018:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYNBIOTIC
SYNBIOTIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYNBIOTIC SE14,540-0,82 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.