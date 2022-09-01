Picton Property Income Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

01 September 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton" or "the Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary and Special Business Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 09 August 2022 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For % Discretion

(voted in favour) % Against % Abstain 1 340,739,576 97.49 2,890 0.00 8,786,916 2.51 429,853 2 341,083,202 97.47 2,890 0.00 8,854,158 2.53 18,985 3 349,906,149 99.98 2,890 0.00 50,196 0.01 0 4 347,640,931 99.34 2,890 0.00 2,309,556 0.66 5,858 5 346,502,770 99.01 2,590 0.00 3,448,017 0.99 5,858 6 349,401,376 99.84 2,890 0.00 549,111 0.16 5,858 7 347,643,525 99.34 2,890 0.00 2,306,962 0.66 5,858 8 349,401,376 99.84 2,890 0.00 549,111 0.16 5,858 9 345,987,452 98.87 2,590 0.00 3,963,335 1.13 5,858 10 336,412,718 96.99 2,890 0.00 10,453,842 3.01 3,089,785 Special Resolution For % Discretion

(voted in favour) % Against % Abstain 11 341,489,025 97.60 2,890 0.00 8,383,695 2.40 83,625 12 340,327,395 97.25 2,890 0.00 9,621,547 2.75 7,403 13 340,966,668 97.43 111,394 0.03 8,873,470 2.54 7,703

The Board is pleased to note that all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority of votes and welcomes the support of the Company's shareholders.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001



Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £879 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2022). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

