Donnerstag, 01.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
01.09.2022 | 18:22
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, September 1

01 September 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton" or "the Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary and Special Business Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 09 August 2022 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionFor%Discretion
(voted in favour)		%Against%Abstain
1340,739,57697.492,8900.008,786,9162.51429,853
2341,083,20297.472,8900.008,854,1582.5318,985
3349,906,14999.982,8900.0050,1960.010
4347,640,93199.342,8900.002,309,5560.665,858
5346,502,77099.012,5900.003,448,0170.995,858
6349,401,37699.842,8900.00549,1110.165,858
7347,643,52599.342,8900.002,306,9620.665,858
8349,401,37699.842,8900.00549,1110.165,858
9345,987,45298.872,5900.003,963,3351.135,858
10336,412,71896.992,8900.0010,453,8423.013,089,785
Special ResolutionFor%Discretion
(voted in favour)		%Against%Abstain
11341,489,02597.602,8900.008,383,6952.4083,625
12340,327,39597.252,8900.009,621,5472.757,403
13340,966,66897.43111,3940.038,873,4702.547,703

The Board is pleased to note that all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority of votes and welcomes the support of the Company's shareholders.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £879 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2022). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS

© 2022 PR Newswire
