The "Global PVC Additives Market By Application, By Fabrication Process, By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PVC additives market was valued at US 4,080.10 Mn in 2021, estimated to reach US$ 6,245.70 Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of 6.27% from 2021-2027.

PVC is defined as a thermoplastic which is also known as polyvinyl chloride. PVC additives form an essential part of plastic manufacturing as it improves the texture tensile strength of PVC products. They are used to produce products that are soft, long, and lasting. These special additives improve the shelf life of products.

Market Drivers

The Global PVC Additives Market is growing substantially owing to the high demand for additive-based PVC, replacement of conventional materials with PVC, and increase in usage of stabilizers in pipes fittings, window profiles, and other related applications.

One of the key factors for the growth of market is the surge in demand for stabilizers in varied applications such as rigid and semi-rigid films, pipes and fittings, and others and increase in application of PVC additives in manufacture of automotive parts.

Market Restraints

One of the key factors that obstruct the growth of the market is presence of rules and regulations by various government authorities on different raw materials used. Inadequate research and development expenditure specially in developing regions is likely to challenge the PVC additives market.

Market Opportunity

The rise in application of PVC Additives in the production of automotive parts, particularly in the automotive part collecting sector, because of its excellent fastening properties high purity is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation

Global PVC Additives Market is segmented into type such as Stabilizers, Impact Modifiers, Processing Aids, Plasticizers, Lubricants, and Others. Also, the market is segmented into application such as Pipes Fittings, Profiles Tubing, Rigid Sheet Panel, Wires Cables, Bottles, and Others. By fabrication process market is segmented into Extrusion, Injection Molding, and Others.

Regional Analysis

The Global PVC Additives Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the PVC Additives market owing to rapid industrialization and improved living standards are factors anticipated to drive the increasing demand for PVC additives in the region.

Key Players

Kaneka Corporation, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Adeka Corporation, Clariant AG, PAU Tai Industrial Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH, etc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmln3v

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005724/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900