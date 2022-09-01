- (PLX AI) - Broadcom Q3 revenue USD 8,464 million vs. estimate USD 8,373 million.
- • Q3 net income USD 3,074 million
- • Q3 EPS USD 7.15
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 5,378 million vs. estimate USD 5,134 million
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 9.73 vs. estimate USD 9.56
- • Outlook Q4 revenue USD 8,900 million vs. consensus USD 8,725 million
- • Says expect solid demand across our end markets to continue in the fourth quarter, reflecting continued investment by our customers of next generation technologies in data centers, broadband, and wireless
