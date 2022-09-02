Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Financing advisory and private equity firm Adamson Brothers, managed by the seasoned investment banker Andy Altahawi, has announced signing a capital market exclusive advisory agreement with Aurigraph DLT Corp to assist the company in raising funds, and to directly list the company on the NASDAQ.

Adamson Brothers advises on reverse mergers, raising capital, private placement memorandums (PPM's), direct public offerings, direct listing, and the initial public offering (IPO) process. The firm is pleased to be advising Aurigraph and feels that the partnership will add significant value to its network and to both companies. As Adamson Brothers specializes in helping companies go public, the firm is ready to provide the essential positioning, structuring and marketing strategies that Aurigraph requires to move forward.

Aurigraph is a scalable mining-less Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) protocol and platform for Open Data in banking and finance, healthcare, education, and utilities. A DLT is a digital infrastructure and protocols allowing for the simultaneous access, validation, and record updating and is designed for a network involving computers in various locations. Aurigraph's platform set out to solve the problems in the decentralized computing space, especially in DLTs, and has solved limited scalability, latency, and throughput issues. Latency (the delay between a request and when it is fulfilled) and throughput (the number of requests a responding party can handle per time unit) both directly affect performance, which means that resolving issues with both maximizes efficiency.

After evaluating different Blockchain and DLT protocols, the Aurigraph team wrote a protocol using a mining-less technique. The protocol was patented in the US in 2018 and in India in 2019. In 2021, Aurigraph built the first ever Account Aggregator platform on a DLT, and is now in the process of integrating over 60,000 API data sources. The Aurigraph DLT Protocol offers Realtime open banking and reconciliation, as well as Audit and Track-and-Trace across value chains. Open banking is a recent innovation in financial services and allows banks to open their application programming interfaces (APIs). This allows third parties to access financial data required to develop apps and services. The Aurigraph protocol aligns with the principles of Triple entry accounting, in which all transactions are simultaneously posted in three locations for security.

Adamson Brothers made the decision to move forward with Aurigraph partially based on the encouraging data regarding growth in the Open Data market. Per a report by McKinsey Global Institute, the industry is expected to increase from $185 billion USD in 2022 to $334 billion USD by 2025. As Open Data is a type of data under an open license, it's accessible, exploitable, editable, and able to be shared for any purpose. This makes it highly versatile as it can be freely redistributed.

Adamson Brothers's CEO Andy Altahawi is excited about its partnership with Aurigraph and plans to dedicate the needed time and resources to helping the company achieve its goals over the next 12 months. The project is an excellent addition to the firm's portfolio as it emphasizes innovation and creativity. The Aurigraph DLT Protocol is a patented technology and disruptive to the cost of energy associated with Crypto and the blockchain technology, in addition to its open banking disruptive protocol and its Open Data.

The Aurigraph project comes alongside several other major deals that Adamson Brothers has acquired; the firm is also listing a FINMA regulated Swiss exchange company, as well as an international software/tech company, on the NASDAQ. It has also listed a cloud-based AI company on the OTC market.

