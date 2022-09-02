- (PLX AI) - Sectra Q1 orders SEK 2,000 million.
- • Q1 revenue SEK 484.1 million vs. estimate SEK 470 million
- • Q1 EBIT margin 13.3%
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:40
|Sectra's three-month interim report 2022/2023: Contracted order bookings for the quarter exceed SEK 2 billion
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) contracted order bookings amounted to SEK 2.2 billion during...
► Artikel lesen
|08:22
|Sectra Q1 EBIT SEK 64.4 Million
|(PLX AI) - Sectra Q1 orders SEK 2,000 million.• Q1 revenue SEK 484.1 million vs. estimate SEK 470 million• Q1 EBIT margin 13.3%
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Sectra extends medical diagnostics business to include genomics IT
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is initiating a new business unit to drive innovation and...
► Artikel lesen
|22.08.
|Invitation to presentation of Sectra's three-month interim report 2022/2023
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation...
► Artikel lesen
|16.08.
|Sectra launches next generation cloud portal to enhance clinical learning in medical education
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) launches a new generation of its cloud-based teaching platform...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SECTRA AB
|13,410
|-5,16 %