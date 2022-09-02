Anzeige
WKN: A0KRJ3 ISIN: DE000A0KRJ36 Ticker-Symbol: OD7L 
Xetra
02.09.22
09:33 Uhr
0,038 Euro
0,000
-0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0380,03809:51
0,0380,03809:49
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WISDOMTREE AGRICULTURE ETC6,601-0,41 %
WISDOMTREE ALUMINIUM ETC3,202+0,01 %
WISDOMTREE BROAD COMMODITIES ETC12,358+0,07 %
WISDOMTREE COFFEE ETC1,410-0,49 %
WISDOMTREE COPPER ETC29,950-0,54 %
WISDOMTREE CORN ETC1,317-0,45 %
WISDOMTREE COTTON ETC3,702-4,06 %
WISDOMTREE ENERGY ETC5,751+0,59 %
WISDOMTREE GASOLINE ETC41,958+1,89 %
WISDOMTREE GOLD ETC18,154+0,18 %
WISDOMTREE GRAINS ETC4,770-0,49 %
WISDOMTREE HEATING OIL ETC22,162+1,91 %
WISDOMTREE INDUSTRIAL METALS ETC14,293-0,94 %
WISDOMTREE LEAN HOGS ETC0,420+0,60 %
WISDOMTREE LIVE CATTLE ETC5,382-0,66 %
WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS ETC0,038-0,52 %
WISDOMTREE NICKEL ETC19,024-0,83 %
WISDOMTREE PETROLEUM ETC18,614+1,57 %
WISDOMTREE PRECIOUS METALS ETC18,873+0,23 %
WISDOMTREE SILVER ETC15,529+0,39 %
WISDOMTREE SOFTS ETC4,781+1,25 %
WISDOMTREE SOYBEAN OIL ETC7,703-0,96 %
WISDOMTREE SOYBEANS ETC28,738+0,08 %
WISDOMTREE SUGAR ETC9,012+1,58 %
WISDOMTREE WHEAT ETC0,804-1,73 %
WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL ETC9,678+1,65 %
WISDOMTREE ZINC ETC10,167-0,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.