Axpo said its new 2.2 MW system is the largest alpine solar plant in Switzerland. It is expected to supply around 3.3 million kWh of electricity per year, with an above-average electricity yield in the winter months.From pv magazine Germany Axpo has finished building a 2.2 MW PV system on the Muttsee Dam, at an altitude of almost 2,500 meters above sea level. The Swiss energy company secured a power purchase agreement from supermarket chain Denner for the project in January. The deal was the first bilateral agreement for an unsubsidized solar project in Switzerland. The CHF 8 million ($8.2 million) ...

