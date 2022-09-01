BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

"Our strong quarterly results demonstrate the value customers are seeing from our core platform and premium capabilities," said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. "Smartsheet empowers customers to unlock the potential of their teams and achieve better business results, giving them an edge in today's macro environment. As we head into the second half of the year, we'll continue our disciplined operational approach while delivering innovation to help our customers succeed."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $186.7 million, an increase of 42% year over year. Subscription revenue was $173.5 million, an increase of 43% year over year. Professional services revenue was $13.2 million, an increase of 24% year over year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $64.9 million, or 35% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $43.6 million, or 33% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $16.1 million, or 9% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $5.2 million, or 4% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $62.3 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $44.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $0.48, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.35 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $13.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $5.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.10, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.05 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was positive $10.2 million, compared to net operating cash flow of positive $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was positive $7.1 million, compared to free cash flow of negative $3.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Business Highlights

Dollar-based net retention rate was 131%

Calculated billings were $205.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 44%

The number of all customers with annualized contract values ("ACV") of $100,000 or more grew to 1,220, an increase of 63% year over year

The number of all customers with ACV of $50,000 or more grew to 2,738, an increase of 48% year over year

The number of all customers with ACV of $5,000 or more grew to 16,682, an increase of 24% year over year

Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $7,557, an increase of 28% year over year

Introduced a new security feature that gives system administrators an enhanced layer of control over how data can be exported from Smartsheet

Brandfolder by Smartsheet was ranked as the number one digital asset management platform in G2's 2022 Summer Grid Report and has been a leader in this report for 18 consecutive quarters

Released enhancements that make it easier for users to update information in Smartsheet from wherever they are, including a feature that allows customers to use forms in the mobile app while offline

Released new automation capabilities, including a workflow action that generates new documents based on users' sheet row data and can automatically send documents for e-signature

The section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled "Definitions of Business Metrics" contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $193 million to $194 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% to 34%

Non-GAAP operating loss of $21 million to $19 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 to $0.15, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 130.5 million

For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $750 million to $755 million, representing year-over-year growth of 36% to 37%

Calculated billings of $870 million to $880 million, representing year-over-year growth of 32% to 33%

Non-GAAP operating loss of $75 million to $65 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.56 to $0.49, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 129 million

Free cash flow of $0

We have not reconciled free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and free cash flow, due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our free cash flow. Accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow guidance is not available without unreasonable effort. We do not provide reconciliation of calculated billings guidance as its components are solely revenue and deferred revenue, and guidance for revenue is already provided.

Conference Call Information

Smartsheet will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on September 1, 2022. A live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investors.smartsheet.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 440-6385, or +1 (646) 960-0180 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 7672979. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investors.smartsheet.com or by dialing (800) 700-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199 (outside of the US). The dial-in replay will be available until the end of day on September 8, 2022. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's outlook for the third fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, and Smartsheet's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate; our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers; our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform; our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model; our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners; the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate; our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions; our international expansion strategies; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, and litigation expenses and settlements related to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments associated with mergers and acquisitions and the same exclusions that are used to derive non-GAAP operating loss. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software). We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as an indicator of future subscription revenue.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Average ACV per domain-based customer

We define average ACV per domain-based customer as total outstanding ACV for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date. We define domain-based customers as organizations with a unique email domain name.

Dollar-based net retention rate

We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. Any ACV obtained through merger and acquisition transactions does not affect the dollar-based net retention rate until one year from the date on which the transaction closed.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Disclosure of Material Information

Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.smartsheet.com.

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Subscription $ 173,533 $ 121,110 $ 328,809 $ 229,123 Professional services 13,158 10,626 26,192 19,695 Total revenue 186,691 131,736 355,001 248,818 Cost of revenue Subscription 27,722 18,339 52,860 36,902 Professional services 12,829 9,127 24,849 17,136 Total cost of revenue 40,551 27,466 77,709 54,038 Gross profit 146,140 104,270 277,292 194,780 Operating expenses Research and development 53,784 39,079 106,303 75,553 Sales and marketing 124,015 77,120 239,406 148,499 General and administrative 33,200 31,621 66,244 52,639 Total operating expenses 210,999 147,820 411,953 276,691 Loss from operations (64,859 ) (43,550 ) (134,661 ) (81,911 ) Interest income 1,281 12 1,669 23 Other income (expense), net 1,624 (564 ) 796 763 Loss before income tax provision (61,954 ) (44,102 ) (132,196 ) (81,125 ) Income tax provision 359 66 574 115 Net loss $ (62,313 ) $ (44,168 ) $ (132,770 ) $ (81,240 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 129,645 125,210 129,091 124,669

Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations was as follows (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of subscription revenue $ 2,849 $ 1,602 $ 5,460 $ 3,097 Cost of professional services revenue 1,756 941 3,233 1,614 Research and development 15,974 10,024 31,589 18,331 Sales and marketing 16,707 10,315 31,452 18,971 General and administrative 8,202 5,751 17,654 10,479 Total share-based compensation expense $ 45,488 $ 28,633 $ 89,388 $ 52,492

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,370 $ 449,074 Short-term investments 228,294 — Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,167 and $7,561, respectively 130,799 151,138 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,256 34,390 Total current assets 623,719 634,602 Restricted cash 17 17 Deferred commissions 100,738 91,312 Property and equipment, net 38,584 36,835 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,619 67,171 Intangible assets, net 39,125 44,096 Goodwill 125,605 125,605 Other long-term assets 2,842 3,194 Total assets $ 994,249 $ 1,002,832 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,522 $ 1,506 Accrued compensation and related benefits 54,115 66,744 Other accrued liabilities 25,727 18,901 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,544 18,003 Deferred revenue 363,967 332,285 Total current liabilities 465,875 437,439 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 52,292 58,237 Deferred revenue, non-current 1,379 2,377 Total liabilities 519,546 498,053 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022 — — Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 130,155,007 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,809,525 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 — — Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,150,410 1,047,313 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (403 ) — Accumulated deficit (675,304 ) (542,534 ) Total shareholders' equity 474,703 504,779 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 994,249 $ 1,002,832

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (132,770 ) $ (81,240 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 89,388 52,193 Depreciation and amortization 12,239 9,827 Amortization of deferred commission costs 27,567 19,734 Net amortization of premium or discount on investments (402 ) — Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 423 222 Non-cash operating lease costs 7,905 7,396 Other (1,587 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 20,357 11,522 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,804 ) (11,586 ) Other long-term assets (131 ) 64 Accounts payable 2,002 (974 ) Other accrued liabilities 6,965 1,282 Accrued compensation and related benefits (8,773 ) 3,267 Deferred commissions (36,994 ) (33,298 ) Deferred revenue 30,653 26,828 Operating lease liabilities (7,870 ) (6,436 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,168 (1,199 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short-term investments (297,844 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 69,548 — Purchases of property and equipment (3,007 ) (6,975 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 94 — Proceeds from liquidation of an investment 622 — Capitalized internal-use software development costs (4,121 ) (3,556 ) Net cash used in investing activities (234,708 ) (10,531 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,649 7,085 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,513 ) (3,467 ) Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 7,836 9,191 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,972 12,809 Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,225 ) (185 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (221,793 ) 894 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 449,680 442,348 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 227,887 $ 443,242

Supplemental disclosures Cash paid for income taxes $ 191 $ 118 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 4,464 — Right-of-use assets reductions related to operating lease terminations 110 — Accrued purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software) 939 1,285 Share-based compensation expense capitalized in internal-use software development costs 1,747 963

SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss and operating margin Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Loss from operations $ (64,859 ) $ (43,550 ) $ (134,661 ) $ (81,911 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense(1) 45,836 28,633 90,064 52,492 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2) 2,484 2,517 4,967 5,034 One-time acquisition costs 461 — 461 17 Litigation expenses and settlements(3) — 7,250 — 7,250 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (16,078 ) $ (5,150 ) $ (39,169 ) $ (17,118 ) Operating margin (35 )% (33 )% (38 )% (33 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (9 )% (4 )% (11 )% (7 )% (1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods. (2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. (3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net loss $ (62,313 ) $ (44,168 ) $ (132,770 ) $ (81,240 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense(1) 45,836 28,633 90,064 52,492 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2) 2,484 2,517 4,967 5,034 One-time acquisition costs 461 — 461 17 Litigation expenses and settlements(3) — 7,250 — 7,250 Non-GAAP net loss $ (13,532 ) $ (5,768 ) $ (37,278 ) $ (16,447 ) (1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods. (2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. (3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business.

Anti-dilutive shares (in thousands) July 31, 2022 2021 Shares subject to outstanding common stock awards 11,799 11,315 Shares issuable pursuant to the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 53 143 Total potentially dilutive shares 11,852 11,458

SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation from net operating cash flow to free cash flow Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 10,221 $ 1,762 $ 5,168 $ (1,199 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,316 ) (3,755 ) (3,007 ) (6,975 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (1,798 ) (1,539 ) (4,121 ) (3,556 ) Free cash flow $ 7,107 $ (3,532 ) $ (1,960 ) $ (11,730 )

Reconciliation from revenue to calculated billings Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 186,691 $ 131,736 $ 355,001 $ 248,818 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 365,346 250,826 365,346 250,826 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) 346,423 239,667 334,662 223,997 Calculated billings $ 205,614 $ 142,895 $ 385,685 $ 275,647

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss guidance Q3 FY 2023 FY 2023 Low High Low High (in millions) Loss from operations $ (70.2 ) $ (68.2 ) $ (280.7 ) $ (270.7 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense(1) 46.0 46.0 194.0 194.0 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2) 2.9 2.9 11.0 11.0 One-time costs of acquisition 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.7 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (21.0 ) $ (19.0 ) $ (75.0 ) $ (65.0 ) (1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods. (2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss guidance Q3 FY 2023 FY 2023 Low High Low High (in millions) Net loss $ (70.2 ) $ (68.2 ) $ (278.5 ) $ (268.5 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense(1) 46.0 46.0 194.0 194.0 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2) 2.9 2.9 11.0 11.0 One-time costs of acquisition 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.7 Non-GAAP net loss $ (21.0 ) $ (19.0 ) $ (72.8 ) $ (62.8 ) (1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods. (2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

