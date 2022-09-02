OFF Global unveils two new Nokia branded laptops: Nokia PureBook Fold and Nokia PureBook Lite

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OFF Global, the French startup that holds the international1 license to create Nokia branded laptops, today announces two new models, Nokia PureBook Fold and Nokia PureBook Lite ahead of IFA.





Bringing more choice and flexibility in a new sleek and stylish design, the Nokia PureBook Fold packs productivity and portability into a 2-in-1 experience. Whether in tablet or laptop mode, it offers a range of uses specifically designed for students or teens on the go, in the classroom or at home. The Nokia PureBook Lite is a sleek all-rounder with key features for the whole family to breeze through daily tasks or play; from streaming, surfing to homework, it's also available in a bold range of colors.

Nokia PureBook Fold: Two worlds, one device

Simply versatile

In laptop or tablet mode, the Nokia PureBook Fold seamlessly adapts to every situation, whether at home or on the move. With a 14.1" edge to edge touchscreen, a slim 18.6mm design and weighing 1.66 kg, the Nokia PureBook Fold is the perfect companion in class, in transit or on holiday.

Simply effective

Complete with Windows 11, a keyboard, touchpad and USB ports, the Nokia PureBook Fold is built to enable productivity wherever you are. Its 8GB RAM and 128GB drive provide full laptop processing power and storage in a flexible form. With Windows Hello and fingerprint authentication, the Nokia PureBook Fold keeps the device access secure. Entertainment reaches a new level with Nokia PureBook Fold's immersive FHD 14.1" edge to edge display and two inbuilt speakers, so binging a favorite TV series or streaming the latest blockbuster is even more enjoyable.

Nokia PureBook Lite: The must have laptop for the family

Simply essential

Whether streaming, browsing, chatting or learning, the new Nokia PureBook Lite is equipped with Windows 11, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, making it the essential tool to power a whole family, or as a first individual laptop. Its FHD screen, large touchpad, 8.5h battery life2 and Windows Hello fingerprint security deliver a user-friendly experience for everyone, including PC first timers. With the option to increase device storage through the handy micro-SD slot, there's plenty of space for assignments or the family photo album.

Simply stylish

The Nokia PureBook Lite stands out from the crowd with its smooth lines and narrow bezel, with a stylish and elegant look. Available in Red, Blue or Black, there's a Nokia PureBook Lite to suit any style.

Nokia PureBook: Three times more choice

Announced earlier this year, the Nokia PureBook Pro, suited to both personal and professional users, is now joined by two new laptops, the Nokia PureBook Fold and Nokia PureBook Lite, offering a choice of Nokia PureBook laptops to meet a range of needs or budget. The Nokia PureBook Pro, Nokia PureBook Fold and Nokia PureBook Lite will be showcased at IFA on the Nokia stand, hall 6.2, booth 105 from 2nd to 6thSeptember 2022.

Price and availability

Nokia PureBook Fold 14.1" is available in France from September in color Black, Red, Blue starting from 549€.

Nokia PureBook Lite 14.1" is available in France from September in color Black, Red, Blue starting from 449€.

Availability in other countries to follow; stay tuned to OFF Global or Nokia channels to get the latest updates.

For further information on the Nokia PureBook Fold go to: https://www.nokia.com/shop/laptops/nokia-purebook-fold

For further information on the Nokia PureBook Lite go to: https://www.nokia.com/shop/laptops/nokia-purebook-lite-141

ABOUT OFF GLOBAL

OFF Global, with its headquarters in Lyon, France, is an independent company set up in 2020 to develop, manufacture and sell Nokia-branded laptops, under an international (excluding India) exclusive Brand license from Nokia. OFF Global is a subsidiary of the investment corporation OFF Financière et Participations. Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation.

Sales enquiry: sales@off.global

Media assets: https://www.off.global/media

OFF Global website: https://Nokia.off.global

1Excluding India.

2In airplane mode (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned off), watching a locally stored video or doing basic administrative tasks with the screen brightness set at 50%









Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890139/Nokia_PureBook_Fold.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890140/Nokia_Purebook_Lite.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752745/OFF_Global_Logo.jpg