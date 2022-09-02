The US Energy Information Administration's latest report shows a steady climb in PV module shipments last year.From pv magazine USA The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases an annual report on solar panel shipments, including imports and exports. This year's report shows that in 2021, shipments of PV modules rose to a record capacity of 28.8 million peak kW in 2021, from 21.8 million peak kW in 2020. The shipments represented an increase of 32%, despite module supply issues due to ongoing effect of the pandemic. This growth also occurred in the face of international trade issues, ...

