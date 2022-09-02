Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces that it has obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus further to its filing of a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus, previously announced on August 4, 2022. Both documents have been filed with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada, and a corresponding registration statement has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing replaces the previous base shelf prospectus of the Company, filed on May 15, 2020.

These filings will allow the Company, if it chooses, to make offerings of common shares, first preference shares, second preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, or any combination thereof, of up to US$500 million during the next 25 months in Canada and the United States. The Company renewed its base shelf prospectus to maintain financial flexibility. The net proceeds from any such offerings may be used by the Company to, among other things, fund ongoing operations and capital expenditures, including the construction and development of the Côté Gold project, reduce its level of outstanding indebtedness from time to time, fund other discretionary capital programs, and for general corporate purposes.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the final base shelf prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained from IAMGOLD Corporation, 401 Bay Street, Suite 3200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2Y4, Attention: Corporate Secretary, or is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

ABOUT IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in North America, South America and West Africa. The Company has three operating mines: Essakane (Burkina Faso), Rosebel (Suriname) and Westwood (Canada), and is building the large-scale, long life Côté Gold project (Canada) which is expected to commence production in early 2024. In addition, the Company has a robust development and exploration portfolio within high potential mining districts in the Americas and West Africa.

IAMGOLD employs approximately 5,000 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"), a socially screened market capitalization-weighted consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by, but not limited to, the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "would", "continue", "expect", "expected", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "appear" "plan", "schedule", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "plans", "targeted", "focused", or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, unexpected changes in world gold markets, unexpected changes in the capital markets or unavailability of capital, inflation, unexpected increases in capital expenditures and operating expenditures, unexpected changes in development or mining plans, unexpected differences in the mineral content within the material identified as mineral resources or mineral reserves from that estimated and other risks disclosed in IAMGOLD's most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form and the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of the Company's management discussion and analysis as at and for the six months ended June 30, 2022, on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com, which are incorporated herein. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

