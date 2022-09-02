First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0061417144 Nexcom The company's observation status is removed, because the company has announced that the process for updating the capital structure is completed. We refer to the company's announcement from 2 September 2022. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.
