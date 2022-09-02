Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2022 | 13:05
First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:



ISIN               Name

DK0061417144      Nexcom



The company's observation status is removed, because the company has announced
that the process for updating the capital structure is completed. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 2 September 2022.

_______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
