LFTD Partners Inc.: Lifted Made to be Exclusive Hemp Products Sponsor at North Coast Music Festival

KENOSHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / LFTD Partners Inc.'s (OTCQB:LIFD; www.LFTDPartners.com) wholly-owned subsidiary, Lifted Made, maker of the award-winning Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, is excited to announce that it will be the exclusive sponsor in its category at North Coast Music Festival, which will be held today through September 4, 2022 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, commented: "North Coast has established itself over the years as the premier EDM festival, with the best artists performing and dopest experiential installations. We love the music and the vibe, and our products, which will be for sale at North Coast, will get everyone Lifted. Our partners at North Coast and Groundswell Experiential, our strategy and activation agency, operate on our level, and we're pumped to introduce some new products and Lift everyone's experience."

Pat Grumley of North Coast Music Festival, said, "We are excited to have Lifted Made, maker of Urb Finest Flowers, as the exclusive hemp-derived products sponsor at North Coast."

About Lifted Made and LFTD Partners Inc.

Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD; www.LFTDPartners.com). Lifted Made sells award-winning hemp-derived cannabinoid products and other alternative lifestyle products under its flagship brands Urb Finest Flowers and Silly Shruum. LFTD Partners also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis (www.AblisBev.com), and of distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc.

