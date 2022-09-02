SEATech Ventures Corp.: SEATech Ventures Corp Achieved Business Goals In Validated VC Incubation Model

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) is proud to announce that its incubatee AsiaFIN Holdings Corp's company shares have officially commenced public trading on the US Capital Market under the ticker symbol: OTC PINK:ASFH.

ASFH shares were first traded on the 12th of August 2022 with the market opening price of USD 1.20, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately USD 88 million as of the first day of trading. SEATech currently holds 10 million shares in AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2022-08-12/asiafin-holdings-corp-asfh-commencement-of-trading-in-the-otc-market

CEO of SEATech Ventures Corp, Mr Chin Chee Seong said, "The successful listing of AsiaFIN will inspire other companies under our incubation portfolio and serve as a great example to companies both locally and internationally who intend to embark on this public listing journey. Having achieved this historic milestone, we are determined to incubate more Southeast Asian companies with great potential to become the next Unicorns."

The other incubatees that are currently under SEATech's portfolio, namely JOCOM Holdings Corp (an e-commerce data analytic software solution) & catTHIS Holdings Corp (a digital marketing platform) have also recently filed for S-1 registration and also target to be publicly listed. SEATech currently owns 8.5 million and 19 million shares in JOCOM & catTHIS respectively.

SEATech has also sponsored and launched 2 pitching programs this year, namely SEA Dragon 2022 and SEA Unicorn with the key objective of identifying the most promising start-ups and scale-ups in Southeast Asia with the potential to become the next unicorns. SEA Unicorn was successfully conducted in July 2022 whilst the grand finale pitch of SEA Dragon will be held at the World Congress of Innovation and Technology (WCIT) 2022 between September 13th - 15th 2022 in Penang, Malaysia.

https://pikom.org.my/seadragon2022-top-20-finalists/

https://www.digitalnewsasia.com/digital-economy/top-tech-startup-applicants-pitch-wcit-2022

SEATech's investment in these incubatees further validates the viability of our business model that is specifically designed to develop and nurture tech unicorns in the Southeast Asia region during the post pandemic era. It is a goal that we have pursued resolutely since the beginning not only with the Southeast Asian start-up community, but along with the Malaysian government who has vowed to develop 5 unicorns by the year 2025. Our story and pursuit is best summarized in our SEATech Ventures Corporate Video:

https://seatech-ventures.com/wp-content/uploads/SeaTech-Final-24-08-2022-2.mp4

Enquiries:

SEATech Ventures Corp.

CHIN Chee Seong, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Dr. SEAH Kok Wah, Chief Investment Officer, Director

Email: Info@seatech-ventures.com

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation and mentoring platform which pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertise. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategies which include securitized equity crowd funding, private-placement and public listing. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess formidable business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who are committed in introducing high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia's next technology Unicorns. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://www.seatech-ventures.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties involving the use of words such as "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements". Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this press release are good faith estimates of management as of the date that this press release is prepared based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for numerous reasons as described in the company website.

SOURCE: SEATech Ventures Corp.

