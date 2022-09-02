Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2022 | 14:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit,
decided to terminate derivatives membership of Citigroup Global Markets
Limited. The membership will expire as of September 2nd, 2022. 

Citigroup Global Markets Limited has traded with member ID SE SAB in NDTS
Trading Systems. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander on telephone +44 (7785) 616500. 



Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1088212
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
