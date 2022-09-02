NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit, decided to terminate derivatives membership of Citigroup Global Markets Limited. The membership will expire as of September 2nd, 2022. Citigroup Global Markets Limited has traded with member ID SE SAB in NDTS Trading Systems. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander on telephone +44 (7785) 616500. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1088212