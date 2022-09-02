First North Denmark: Onxeo S.A. - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name FR0010095596 ONXEO The company is is given observation status because the company has announced that Nasdaq has approved the company's application for removal from trading at First North Growth Market. According to rule 6.3 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 30 August 2022 . ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.