Freitag, 02.09.2022
Spezial! Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung!?
0,3310,34015:50
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2022 | 14:29
First North Denmark: Onxeo S.A. - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN              Name

FR0010095596     ONXEO



The company is is given observation status because the company has announced
that Nasdaq has approved the company's application for removal from trading at
First North Growth Market. 

According to rule 6.3 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers
of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation
status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 30 August 2022 .

______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
