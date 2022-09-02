VentureDive Acquires Premier AI & Data Analytics Company, NexDegree to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Transformation

Leading global full-service technology provider expands its services portfolio through strategic acquisition of data products & solutions company.

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VentureDive, a leading global full-service technology provider, announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire NexDegree, a premier data products & solutions company. With this strategic acquisition, the two companies will join forces to create comprehensive technology solutions that harness the power of data to accelerate growth.

According to industry publications, the global big data analytics market is projected to grow from $271.83 billion in 2022 to $655.53 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.4%. Alongside this massive growth is a need for talented professionals who can analyze the data and draw inferences from it. Data analysts and data scientists are leading the way towards future innovation, mining information from vast sets of data to unlock meaningful value.

"The digital enterprise of the future is being reimagined today with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) making massive amounts of data actionable. In this rapidly evolving space, constantly building new capabilities is key, and NexDegree will further enhance our AI and data science capabilities to strengthen value delivery to our global clients," VentureDive CEO Atif Azim said.

"NexDegree's experience in data-centric value delivery for enterprise and the use of cutting-edge technologies blends naturally with VentureDive's strengths in building world-class scalable solutions," NexDegree CEO Imran Moinuddin said. "We are confident that by bringing our skills and expertise together, we can help global enterprise customers leverage data to solve the most challenging problems of tomorrow."

The deal is expected to close within September 2022. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

About VentureDive

VentureDive is an award-winning digital development company that builds cutting-edge technology solutions to improve lives globally. Since its inception in 2012, the firm has enabled two tech unicorns and successfully driven digital transformation initiatives for large enterprises. Led by co-founders Atif Azim and Shehzaad Nakhoda, VentureDive has a presence in Silicon Valley, London, Dubai, and Pakistan. To learn more, visit https://www.venturedive.com.

About NexDegree

Founded in 2007 and led by Imran Moinuddin and Saad Hashmi, NexDegree is a premier data analytics company, one of the top 10 in the APAC region. The firm has a rich history of successfully delivering large, end-to-end complex data-intensive projects for clients from the US, EU, APAC, MENA and LATAM regions across a variety of industry verticals.

