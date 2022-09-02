C-Bond Systems Inc: C-Bond Systems to Present at National Investment Banking Association Conference on September 7-8

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / C-BOND SYTEMS, INC. (OTC:CBNT) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Scott R. Silverman is scheduled to present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for September 7-8, 2022, at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. C-Bond Systems will be presenting on September 8th followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

C-Bond Systems, Inc. is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid, glass-strengthening solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily sold through distributors. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

About National Investment Banking Association

For over 40 years, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 147 investment conferences showcasing thousands of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $30 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,000 registered representatives that have over $89 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 148TH Investment Conference on Sept 7-8, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-7-8-2022-hollywood-florida-conference

