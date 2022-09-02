OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through August 2022 was 40.5 million contracts, up 4.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through August 2021. Total volume was 912.5 million contracts, up 13.3 percent compared to August 2021 and the third highest month in OCC's history.

Highlights

Total volume up 13.3% year-over-year, highest August on record

ETF options cleared contract volume up 59.6% year-over-year

Index options cleared contract volume up 58.7% year-over-year

Stock Loan transaction volume up 20.4% year-over-year

Contract Volume

August 2022

Contracts August 2021

Contracts % Change 2022 YTD

ADV 2021 YTD

ADV % Change Equity Options 526,792,586 562,434,867 -6.3% 22,364,296 26,464,412 -15.5% ETF Options 318,311,847 199,457,005 59.6% 15,275,257 10,258,245 48.9% Index Options 62,973,381 39,686,207 58.7% 2,602,978 1,887,402 37.9% Total Options 908,077,814 801,578,079 13.3% 40,242,531 38,610,059 4.2% Futures 4,432,982 4,135,096 7.2% 227,253 229,135 -0.8% Total Volume 912,510,796 805,713,175 13.3% 40,469,784 38,839,194 4.2%

Securities Lending

August 2022 Avg.

Daily Loan Value August 2021 Avg.

Daily Loan Value %

Change August 2022

Total

Transactions August 2021

Total

Transactions %

Change Market Loan Hedge Total 120,498,304,822 126,230,820,638 -4.54% 204,760 170,026 20.4%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

