OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through August 2022 was 40.5 million contracts, up 4.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through August 2021. Total volume was 912.5 million contracts, up 13.3 percent compared to August 2021 and the third highest month in OCC's history.
Highlights
- Total volume up 13.3% year-over-year, highest August on record
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 59.6% year-over-year
- Index options cleared contract volume up 58.7% year-over-year
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 20.4% year-over-year
Contract Volume
August 2022
August 2021
% Change
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Change
Equity Options
526,792,586
562,434,867
-6.3%
22,364,296
26,464,412
-15.5%
ETF Options
318,311,847
199,457,005
59.6%
15,275,257
10,258,245
48.9%
Index Options
62,973,381
39,686,207
58.7%
2,602,978
1,887,402
37.9%
Total Options
908,077,814
801,578,079
13.3%
40,242,531
38,610,059
4.2%
Futures
4,432,982
4,135,096
7.2%
227,253
229,135
-0.8%
Total Volume
912,510,796
805,713,175
13.3%
40,469,784
38,839,194
4.2%
Securities Lending
August 2022 Avg.
August 2021 Avg.
%
August 2022
August 2021
%
Market Loan Hedge Total
120,498,304,822
126,230,820,638
-4.54%
204,760
170,026
20.4%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
