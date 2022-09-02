Brightest minds invited to present real-world customer successes and best practice use-cases to Enterprise CxOs and leading Industrial IoT authorities; convening on-line in the cloud December 8 9, 2022

Dates announced for 4 IoT MasterClasses scheduled for September, October, November 2022

The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world's first to market, longest standing, largest independent community of corporate executives, IoT professionals, and practitioners, today announced the IoT Grand Slam 2022 conference, commencing December 8-9th, 2022. An open call for papers and speakers has been initiated, for the next installment of the coveted IoT Slam series of events the twenty-first in the series of exclusive IoT Slam events.

"I'm pleased to announce our next premiere IoT Community event the twenty-first in the series of IoT Slam conferences," said Dr. Tom Bradicich, Vice President, and Hewlett Packard Fellow, HPE, and Chair of the IoT Community Advisory Board. "With the IT landscape rapidly shifting towards embracing the remote edge and IoT infrastructures, our IoT Grand Slam '22 virtual event will be replete with opportunities to enhance enterprise and industrial business outcomes. I invite all intelligent edge and IoT practitioners to join us and present their impactful solutions, use cases, experiences, and thought leadership."

The IoT Grand Slam '22 builds on the hugely successful prior IoT Slam events. It represents an unparalleled platform for established and emerging IoT technology providers and practitioners, business leaders, and executive management across all core industry sectors to learn from and engage with one another. This includes non-members.

The IoT Grand Slam '22 online conference is delivered in real-time via virtual broadcast; attendees can tune in live to the stream globally via the internet and interact with speakers and other attendees. All proceedings are recorded and made available via https://iotpractitioner.com/.

David Hill, Executive Director of the Internet of Things Community (IoT Community) said, "We are excited to close out another solid year at the IoT Grand Slam 2022 event, December 8-9. Having delivered three marquee events this year, we look forward to the many dynamics of the Grand Slam, which will also feature the conclusion of the IoT Premier Champions Leagues, as well as crowning M.V.P.s. I invite all members, followers, friends, and industry practitioners to engage in this meeting of the brightest minds from across the IoT landscape.

Call for Papers Open

IoT practitioners interested in presenting a session at the IoT Grand Slam '22 have until October 15th, 2022 to submit a proposal. Visit https://iotslam.com/call-for-papers/ for full details on the submission process and to submit a paper.

Free Access to Virtual Broadcast

Get free access to the real-time virtual broadcast by visiting http://www.iotslam.com/register

IoT MasterClass

The IoT Community announces the dates for the upcoming series of free IoT MasterClasses it's specialized content engine, which focuses on core industry learnings, findings, and best practices that align IoT across industry. These courses will be featured virtual events in the lead up to the IoT Grand Slam and will commence as follows:

September 15th 2022: Five things to consider when selecting a satellite solution for your IoT project (hosted in partnership with Inmarsat)

https://iotcommunity.net/iot-masterclass-five-things-to-consider-when-selecting-a-satellite-solution-for-your-iot-project/

October 6th 2022: Expanding Industrial IoT Applications With Digital Twins (hosted in partnership with SoftServe)

https://iotcommunity.net/iot-masterclass-expanding-industrial-iot-applications-with-digital-twins/

October 13th 2022: Operationalizing Real-World Computer Vision Use Cases At-Scale (hosted in partnership with SAS)

https://iotcommunity.net/iot-masterclass-operationalizing-real-world-computer-vision-use-cases-at-scale/

November 17th 2022: Hospital at Home: How IoT technologies are enabling a new model of care delivery (held in partnership with SAS)

https://iotcommunity.net/iot-masterclass-hospital-at-home-how-iot-technologies-are-enabling-a-new-model-of-care-delivery/

About IoT Grand Slam '22

The IoT Grand Slam '22 is the Internet of Things Community's twenty-first international conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. The IoT Grand Slam '22 takes place on December 8-9th, 2022 virtually. For more information, visit www.iotslam.com. IoT Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory, and Methodology (SLAM).

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 40,000+ members. The function is to focus on the adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming a variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net.

