Curlart revolutionizes the world of art with modern and surreal artworks.

Pensacola, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Curlart, creators of modern surreal artworks, announced today the release of a new set of artwork, one year after the last release. This new set of modern surreal artworks are signature artworks of the CEO and founder of Curlart, Tommy Curl, and are available in original version and reprints. These artworks are a great combination of modern times and the surreal with the benefit of giving collectors and fans an out-of-this world feeling.

Shadow DNA

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8896/135541_d83fd3acb4eafa1d_001full.jpg

As part of its mission to serve the art community, Curlart delves into the ethereal bringing forth what may be into what is, finding beauty in what is unexpected, irrational and strange.

Curlart has sold original surreal artworks worldwide to collectors who revel and value the power of the unconventional and uncanny.

Presently, Curlart's newly released artworks combine bright and natural colors to create these aesthetic artworks. Prior to creating these final beautiful pieces of artwork, colors are mixed to blend with the surreal giving birth to unconventional paintings. Some of these artworks are made with wood, acrylic painting, airbrush on canvas, and enamel on canvas.

Entanglement

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8896/135541_d83fd3acb4eafa1d_002full.jpg

Curlart has been referred to as the next generation of the Spanish artist Salvador Domingo Dali; and the Dutch graphic surrealist, Maurits Cornelis Escher; who are some of the greatest surrealists to ever hold paints and brushes.

Easter Island, Spinal Tap, Mechanical Trees, Genetics are part of the newly released artwork from Curlart allowing collectors to submerge and immerse their beings in modern surrealism.

After years of perfecting the use of self leveling acrylic on canvas artworks, Curlart is currently rolling out some of the best fine art nationwide and they can be ordered online from: https://saatchiart.com/tommy.curl4712

Curlart details include:

Original and one-of-a-kind artworks.

Self-leveling and glossy enamel on canvas artworks

Comes sometimes in different sizes and dimensions like 76.2 W x 121.9 H x 5.1 D cm.

"As often as I travel the countryside, this is my world as I see it. The inspiration just comes through colors that blend well. It is about nature and its balance," Tommy Curl, the artist behind Curlart explains.

About Curlart

Curlart was founded by a self-taught artist, Tommy Curl after years of improving and perfecting his color blending and use of paints and brush. To create originality and unique fine artworks, Curlart artworks are rarely released, approximately a dozen every year.

To find more about Curlart, visit: https://saatchiart.com/tommy.curl4712

Media Contact

Company Name: Curlart

Company founder: Tommy Curl

Email: curlart70@gmail.com

Country: United States of America

Website: https://saatchiart.com/tommy.curl4712

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135541