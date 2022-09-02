- (PLX AI) - Huhtamaki divests its operations in Russia; cash and debt free sales price is EUR 151 million.
- • To book gain of EUR 15 million third quarter
Finland's Huhtamaki sells Russia business for $151 million
Huhtamaki Sells Russia Operations for EUR 151 Million
Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki divests its operations in Russia
|HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 2.9.2022 AT 16.45 EEST
Huhtamaki divests its operations in Russia
Huhtamaki has sold its operations in Russia to Espetina Ltd. Espetina is a holding company owned...
Huhtamäki Oyj Non-GAAP EPS of €0.63, revenue of ?1.15B
Huhtamäki Oyj's Half-yearly Report January 1 - June 30, 2022: Strong performance continued
|HUHTAMÄKI OYJ HALF-YEARLY REPORT 21.7.2022 AT 8:30
Huhtamäki Oyj's Half-yearly Report January 1-June 30, 2022: Strong performance continued
Q2 2022 in brief
Net sales increased 31% to EUR...
