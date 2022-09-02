Summary: ATO is a U.S. registered company in the industrial automation & controls industry that deals in a variety of Pressure Transducers. Recently, it launched a new Pressure Transducer with a classic 2088 type head and new environmental-friendly features

Diamond Bar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - ATO.com is an online shop supplying a wide range of industrial automation products. In a recent development, the company has launched a new Pressure Transducer with a classic 2088 type head that can be used in a humid or harsh environment for a long time.

The newly developed Pressure Transducer has an optional measuring range -0.1~60MPa/ -1~600bar/ -14~8702psi, medium temperature -40~+60°C (-40~+140°F), notable for air/water/oil pressure measurement. The internal ASICs convert the mV signal into a standard current (4-20mA/0-20mA), voltage (0-5V/1-5V/0-10V), or RS485 signal.

ATO-PRES-P400 contains the following characteristics:

Measuring Range: 0~0.6MPa Power Supply: D.C. 24V Output Signal: 4-20mA Accuracy: 0.5%FS Thread of Pressure Connection:1/2NPT

The pressure transducer for air/water/oil pressure measurement has an optional output signal, such as 4-20mA/0-20mA/0-5V/1-5V/0-10V/RS485. The application of pressure transducer is that the product is widely used in process control, chemical, petroleum, metallurgical industry, and other fields.

When the differential pressure transducer and orifice plate cooperate to measure flow rate, blockage, or severe leakage of high-pressure connecting pipe in a differential pressure transducer makes, the pressure in a negative pressure chamber is higher than that of a positive pressure chamber. The output current of the pressure transducer is more diminutive than 4mA.

The output of the differential pressure transducer can return to normal through the drainage, dredging of the connecting pies, or sealing of the leakage points. Reverse connection of the differential pressure transducer's high-pressure and low-pressure connecting pipes will make the output current smaller than 4mA. The smart pressure transducer can solve this problem only by selecting reverse output in the parameter configuration.

Furthermore, ATO also offers a wide variety of automation products with 11 major categories and 212 sub categories including Electric Motors, Power Supplies, Pressure Sensor and much more.

ATO has become an advanced and responsive distributor of automation products and has increased its business and market value by providing solutions for the national industry.

ATO.com encompasses a complete line of standard and customized industrial automation products, electric motors such as servo motors, induction motors, and brushless D.C. (BLDC) motors, dependable motor controls such as variable frequency drives (VFD) and soft starters, safe power supplies like isolation transformers, power inverters and so on. Suppose the company's extensive stock products inventory doesn't fit buyers' needs. In that case, the company's technical group can customize or design an energy-efficient and cost-effective product for the user's application by focusing on advanced technology.

ATO Business: Industrial Automation & Controls

About ATO Business: Industrial Automation & Controls

ATO is a trusted U.S. registered company in industrial automation & controls; ATO helps to save money by directly buying industrial automation products from local premium manufacturers. The company offers tech support services such as how to choose, wire, and commission with its senior engineers.

The company's products have been sold to every corner of the world, from Europe to Australia, even Latin America consumers prefer to purchase from it. ATO builds a bridge between consumers and manufacturers, and its vision foreshadows the formation of an exclusive online trading platform that will meet the needs of buyers and manufacturers. ATO delivers better-quality goods at affordable prices and ships them to their clients.

Media details:

Company: ATO Inc.

Contact Person: George Herbert

Official Email: sales@ato.com

Official Phone Number: +1 800-585-1519

Website URL: https://www.ato.com

Company Address: 23555 Golden Springs DR. I, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 USA

