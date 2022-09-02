Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - CAPEX.com, the multi-licensed and multi-product fintech company, has revealed that it has raised $21 million from different VCs and family offices. The firm underlines its intentions to continue utilizing these funds to broaden CAPEX.com's suite of fintech services, including its upcoming CAPEX Invest platform, as well as expand its range of company locations and the size of its workforce.

The fruits of this successful funding round are being directed into a variety of new products that build on its original CFD broker platform. Being advised by the global legal firm, Kinstellar, CAPEX.com was able to secure funding from venture capitalists, Moore & Moore Investments, and Growth Box Ventures.

This funding has been raised with the primary purpose of brand growth in mind, and CAPEX.com is planning to use this capital as a springboard to launch a series of new fintech features, including CAPEX Invest. This will be a share trading platform that provides individual retail traders with access to a range of stocks from exchanges from across the world, such as the NASDAQ and EURONEXT.

In addition, senior officials at CAPEX.com outline plans to channel these funds towards a crypto platform and neo-banking facilities. These will all be integrated under the umbrella of a single, multi-purpose, 360-degrees-of-finance service.

The funding round helped CAPEX.com expand worldwide, increase its position in key markets, and acquire top people. Traditionally, trading has been dominated by businesses from the UK, USA, Israel, and Germany; this $21 million financing shows that Eastern European startups are becoming more competitive and efficient in raising money from investors.

Nonetheless, the firm is keen to highlight that growth is not only measured by the range of products or the amount of capital behind them. Crucial to the CAPEX.com blueprint is geographic expansion. With a nexus of four main operating licenses, CAPEX.com's current platform covers more than 60% of the planet. To manage this breadth, the firm has offices in Romania, Cyprus, Spain, and Abu Dhabi. With this $21 million additional funding, the company is unveiling plans to open-up branches across countries such as the Czech Republic, Germany, and Italy. Expansion plans also include growing its reach in regions of South America and South-East Asia.

Aside from introducing new products and branches, the final member of this funding triumvirate will be workforce development. With just 250 employees a year ago, this figure has now increased to 400, and the firm continues to implement new waves of recruitment off the back of the funding injection.

The global e-trading market is currently valued at over $8 billion, with experts predicting growth of more than 5% per year. This latest round of funding consolidates CAPEX.com's status as one of the frontrunners in this fast-emerging market.

"We have ambitious plans to continue adding more tools and features into our fintech arsenal, and this round of funding is helping to propel these growth strategies. In addition to introducing a variety of exciting new products, we are also passionate about building up our employee base and expanding our regional coverage. We have our sights set firmly on the stars, and Growth Box Ventures and Moore & Moore Investments are giving us the rocket fuel to take us there," concludes Octavian Patrascu, CEO and Founder of CAPEX.com.

