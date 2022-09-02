Anzeige
Freitag, 02.09.2022
WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
02.09.22
16:25 Uhr
33,420 Euro
+0,100
+0,30 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,44033,62017:16
33,32033,40017:09
02.09.2022 | 16:41
FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - AGM Notice

September 2, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found attached and on our website at www.flexlng.com.

The Board of Directors
Flex LNG Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Flex LNG - AGM Notice 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d2e62829-7858-4c4d-b69f-b36fc0fea4ba)
  • Flex LNG - 20F 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e2d9fdb-a4cf-47d8-9fc8-16e3de554319)

