RGI Group, the independent leader in software solutions for the European insurance industry, announces that Federico Della Casa will succeed Cécile André Leruste as new CEO of the Group, effective 8 September.

Federico Della Casa is a very high-profile top executive with decades of experience in managerial roles in the technology sector. Federico Della Casa held various roles at international and technology companies, overseeing the development of key projects, sales teams and partner relations. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President Public Sector EMEA South for Salesforce, after having covered the position of Country Leader of Italy.

Federico will work to drive and accelerate the growth of the Group in Italy and Europe, building on the strong RGI foundations, by leveraging on the innovation of business models, products and services to help clients succeed.

Under his leadership, the Group will continue to pursue its strategy and growth plan, which includes investments in the company's products as well as further consolidation in the fragmented insurance software industry.

Massimo Paltrinieri will join the company as Chief Customer Officer. Thanks to his excellent track record and deep knowledge of the sector, he will contribute to further focus RGI strategy on long term customer needs and industry trends. Massimo has a longstanding experience in insurance, as former CIO of Generali, as well as in the financial services industries with McKinsey, Nexi and Dresdner Bank.

The company leadership thanks Cécile for her leadership and drive to the transformation of the Group into a pan-European market leader in the insurance software sector.

About RGI

Headquartered in Milan and Ivrea, Italy, RGI is a leading independent provider of core software systems to the European insurance market, providing a comprehensive and modular offering which addresses core processes, including policy administration, market management, and sales and distribution. With a team of 1,200 professionals specialized in IT, insurance, and state-of-the-art customer-experience-know-how, operating from 20 offices in 8 countries, RGI is leading the digital transformation of the insurance sector in Europe and has collaborated with over 150 insurers and 300 brokers across the region.

