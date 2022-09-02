A number of Chinese PV companies - including Jinko Solar and Golden Solar - released their first-half earnings results this week.Jinko Solar recorded CNY 33.4 billion ($4.8 billion) of revenue in the first half, up 112.4% year on year. Its profit attributable to shareholders hit CNY 905 million, up 60% year on year. It shipped 18.92 GW of solar products in the first six months of the year, up 79% from the January-June 2021 period. Chint recorded CNY 23.54 billion of revenue in the six months to the end of June, up 45% year on year. However, its profit attributable to shareholders fell by 7.6% ...

