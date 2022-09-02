LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of August 31, 2022

Nantes (France) - September 2, 2022 - 18.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of August 31, 2022, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2022/08/31 47,900,448 Theoretical

voting rights 67,237,348 Exercisable

voting rights1 67,201,386

1 total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 31 August 2022, 35,962 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe

Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies renewable green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plant and its commercial pipeline will allow access to renewable green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. It is a member of France Hydrogène and Hydrogen Europe. Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in September 2021. It currently has 93 projects in its pipeline across Europe, of which 20 in advanced development by 2026, to contribute in mobility and industry decarbonization. A research program started in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer linked to a floating wind farm planned for fall 2022.

Contacts

Investor relations

LHYFE

Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO

+33 (0)7 86 30 68 26

maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

