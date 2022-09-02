Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Code ISIN: FR0010533075, Mnémonique: GET) (Paris:GET) announces entrusting BNP Paribas Exane, from 5 September 2022 to 31 December 2022 and renewable by tacit agreement for successive one year periods, with the implementation of a liquidity and market monitoring contract relating to its ordinary shares.

This contract was established in accordance with the regulations in force, and in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021. It complies with the code of ethics of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI)

The purpose of this contract is for the promotion by BNP Paribas Exane of the Getlink share on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.

The resources allocated to its implementation are:

219,003 shares

15,653,495.15 euros

This new contract may be suspended:

In the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021;

In the event of the holding of a number of shares equal to the maximum decided by the general meeting of the Issuer, taking into account in particular the shares already held by the Issuer in accordance with Article L. 225-210 of the Code of trade,

In the event that the share price is outside the intervention thresholds authorized by the general meeting of the Issuer,

In the event of expiry or suspension of the authorization to buy back shares by the General Meeting of the Issuer

In addition, the contract may be terminated by Getlink at any time and without notice, or by BNP Paribas Exane with one month's notice.

End of liquidity contract with Oddo

The companies Getlink and Oddo terminated the liquidity contract entered into on May 18, 2010. This termination will take effect on September 2, 2022 after market close.

On the evening of September 2, 2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

219,003 shares

15,653,495.15 euros

It is recalled that as of June 30, 2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

503 215 shares

10 482 627.04 euros

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005272/en/

Contacts:

Getlink Contacts

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Email: jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Romain Dufour on +33(0)1 4098 0464

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email: Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com