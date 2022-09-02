Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 03.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
600% bis zum Allzeithoch! 41 Mio. in der Kasse als Kurs-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19RCV ISIN: FR0013292687 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
02.09.22
12:17 Uhr
98,03 Euro
+0,09
+0,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
RCI BANQUE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RCI BANQUE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,3698,2413:01
97,7298,1602.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2022 | 20:05
255 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RCI Banque: PILLAR III RISK REPORTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Amended version of September 2nd, 2022)

Paris, September 2nd, 2022

PILLAR III RISK REPORTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Amended version of the Pillar III report as of 12/31/2021 is available on our website mobilize-fs.com under the references "PILLAR 3 Risks Report - December 31st, 2021 (Amended version of September 2nd, 2022)".

The changes compared to the initial version concern the correction of an error in the table "Segmentation of exposures by the advanced method and average LGD by country ", in which the column " Average loss computed at the last backtesting " is modified for the "Corporate" exposure category.

This new version cancels and replaces the Pillar III report initially published on our website on 2/24/2022 and amended on 4/4/2022 and which is included in our annual report published on 4/12/2022.

Contact

Analysts and Investors



Financial Communication
+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74
contact_investor@rcibanque.com

About Mobilize Financial Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers.

With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services. At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million.

Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totalled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

Find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com
Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS

Attachment

  • PR Pillar 3 as of december 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a3d33d2b-6ede-43e4-bbb5-c3996b304c78)

RCI BANQUE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.