RCI Banque: PILLAR III RISK REPORTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Amended version of September 2nd, 2022)

Paris, September 2nd, 2022

PILLAR III RISK REPORTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Amended version of the Pillar III report as of 12/31/2021 is available on our website mobilize-fs.com under the references "PILLAR 3 Risks Report - December 31st, 2021 (Amended version of September 2nd, 2022)".

The changes compared to the initial version concern the correction of an error in the table "Segmentation of exposures by the advanced method and average LGD by country ", in which the column " Average loss computed at the last backtesting " is modified for the "Corporate" exposure category.

This new version cancels and replaces the Pillar III report initially published on our website on 2/24/2022 and amended on 4/4/2022 and which is included in our annual report published on 4/12/2022.

