If Not You Brands, LLC: Town & Country Lists Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale Penned By Noted Children's Book Author Emberli Pridham Among Top 5 Recommended Biographies Of The Global Icon

Written For Grade Schoolers, Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale

Now Available As Hard Cover Illustrated Book

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale, an illustrated biography of the global icon written for grade schoolers by noted children's author Emberli Pridham, has been named by Town & Country among its Top 5 selected biographies of Princess Diana (https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g34533551/princess-diana-books-biographies/).

The first in a series of illustrated biographies that chronicles the lives of renowned women who went from relative anonymity to worldwide fame, Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale is now available on Barnes&Noble.com, Amazon.com and through other online booksellers, as well as at select booksellers and retailers nationwide. The book can also be purchased from its dedicated website, www.Areallifefairytale.com. 10% of the proceeds from the sale of this book will benefit Centrepoint, a UK organization that was important to the late-Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale takes young readers through her growing up years as a spunky girl in Norfolk, England to her courtship by Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Charles and her emergence as one of contemporary history's most accomplished fighters for social change, taking her place on the world stage where she made a profound difference to the lives of millions by leading with grace, compassion and empathy.

Combining thought-provoking text and original illustrations, each book in Pridham's Real-Life Fairy Tale series is designed to share the stories of several of the most distinguished women in contemporary history and inspire young readers with their lives and legacies. In addition to the biography of the much-beloved Princess of Wales, Pridham's Real-Life Fairy Tale book series will also feature Princess Grace and Jackie Kennedy.

Prior to launching into her Real-Life Fairy Tale biography series, Pridham has co-authored along with her husband David five titles in the popular If Not You, Then Who? series which have gone on to achieve #1 rankings in key Amazon Best Seller categories including How Things Work Books, Children's Inventors Books, Children's Jobs & Careers Books, Children's Technology Fiction Books, and Children's Girls and Women's Books. The Pridhams' If Not You, Then Who? (www.ifnotyoubooks.com) introduces children to the magical world of inventors and inventions - all the while helping to build imaginations and encourage their own creativity.

About Emberli Pridham:

Emberli Pridham grew up in Dallas, Texas inspired by her grandmother, an author, and a wonderful library of books. She, along with her husband David, are the co-authors of the Amazon best-selling STEM book series, 'If Not You, Then Who?', which aims to teach children about the inventions and patents in everyday life, inspiring and empowering them to imagine and create their own.

Emberli is currently writing the next two books about inspiring and influential people for the Real Life Fairy Tale series. She also spends her time taking care of her beautiful family and is extensively involved in philanthropic work on behalf of the Hasbro Children's Hospital, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Symphony, Elton John AIDS Foundation, and American Cancer Society among other charities.

The Pridhams live in Dallas, Texas with their three ever-curious children Brooke, Noah and Graham

